IMD warns of heavy rain in Kolkata during Durga Puja

Rain expected throughout Puja

If you're making Puja plans, keep an umbrella handy—light to moderate rain is expected throughout, with heavier downpours possible on October 1 and 2, especially in Kolkata and nearby districts.

The IMD is urging everyone to avoid crowded open spaces during peak weather, watch out for thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 40km/h, and lightning.

Stay safe while celebrating!