IMD warns of heavy rain in Kolkata during Durga Puja
Planning to head out for Durga Puja?
The IMD has forecast heavy rain in Kolkata and South Bengal from September 29 to October 2, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect widespread showers just as the festivities kick off.
Rain expected throughout Puja
If you're making Puja plans, keep an umbrella handy—light to moderate rain is expected throughout, with heavier downpours possible on October 1 and 2, especially in Kolkata and nearby districts.
The IMD is urging everyone to avoid crowded open spaces during peak weather, watch out for thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 40km/h, and lightning.
Stay safe while celebrating!