38 dead in stampede at Vijay's political rally
A tragic stampede at actor Vijay's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, left 38 people dead.
The crowd, which included families and kids, grew restless after waiting for hours in the heat without enough food or water—Vijay was delayed by over seven hours.
Commission of Inquiry set up
The event drew nearly 27,000 people—way more than the expected 10,000—and police were only prepared for about 20,000.
With the situation spiraling out of control, authorities have now set up a Commission of Inquiry to find out what went wrong and have brought in senior officers to tighten security going forward.