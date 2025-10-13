Diwali break for students in these states
Diwali lands on Monday, October 20 this year, and schools across several states are getting ready for it with different holiday schedules.
Rajasthan students get a long 12-day break from October 13-24, while in Uttar Pradesh, schools will close for four consecutive days (October 19-22) to cover Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, with the break including the Sunday before Diwali.
Karnataka's unique survey-related break
Bihar is giving students a 10-day holiday from October 20-29 for both Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Over in Karnataka, all government and aided schools will be closed from October 8-18 so teachers can help with a big state-run socio-educational survey.
That means classes are on pause while staff handle survey work.
More time off than usual
If you're in school—or know someone who is—these dates mean more time off than usual this October.
Whether it's for celebrating with family or catching up on rest (or homework), it's good to know when your school break starts!