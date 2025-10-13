Diwali break for students in these states India Oct 13, 2025

Diwali lands on Monday, October 20 this year, and schools across several states are getting ready for it with different holiday schedules.

Rajasthan students get a long 12-day break from October 13-24, while in Uttar Pradesh, schools will close for four consecutive days (October 19-22) to cover Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, with the break including the Sunday before Diwali.