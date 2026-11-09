Diwali in Puducherry hospitalizes more than 80 with firecracker burns
India
Diwali in Puducherry took a rough turn this year, with more than 80 people ending up in hospitals for firecracker burns.
JIPMER alone saw 32 cases, including a 24-year-old woman from Tiruvannamalai District in Tamil Nadu admitted to the Department of Plastic Surgery, while other local hospitals treated dozens more, including three children under 12.
Puducherry police register 24 cracker cases
The celebrations also saw several fire incidents, like a blaze at Pondy Marina that destroyed huts and a car catching fire in Kamaraj Nagar.
Police registered 24 cases against those who ignored Supreme Court rules on when to burst crackers, as they worked to keep things safe during the festival.