DJB seeks 51 cusecs from Haryana amid 248 MGD shortfall

DJB negotiating 100 cusecs from Haryana

Right now, DJB is negotiating with Haryana for an additional 100 cusecs of water at 71 rupees per 2,500 cubic feet.

This boost is key for new treatment plants in Dwarka Phase 2 and Chandrawal.

To cut down on wastage, DJB also wants to line canals with concrete, though Haryana says any saved water should be theirs.

A similar project on another canal worked well and could inspire future upgrades.