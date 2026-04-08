DJB seeks 51 cusecs from Haryana amid 248 MGD shortfall
Delhi's running low on water as the summer heat hits hard, so the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is looking to buy extra supply from Haryana.
The city's old 1994 agreement only covers Yamuna River water, but with a big gap between what people need and what's available, about 248 million gallons per day, DJB now wants 51 cusecs more drinking water to help out.
DJB negotiating 100 cusecs from Haryana
Right now, DJB is negotiating with Haryana for an additional 100 cusecs of water at 71 rupees per 2,500 cubic feet.
This boost is key for new treatment plants in Dwarka Phase 2 and Chandrawal.
To cut down on wastage, DJB also wants to line canals with concrete, though Haryana says any saved water should be theirs.
A similar project on another canal worked well and could inspire future upgrades.