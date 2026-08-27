DK Shivakumar reassures Kannadiga Mallinath after Nepal flash floods
India
Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar reached out to Mallinath, a Kannadiga who survived the flash floods in Nepal.
Over a video call, Shivakumar reassured him that the state government is working to ensure the safety and return of every Kannadiga affected by the disaster and promised all necessary assistance.
Karnataka working to bring back Kannadigas
Shivakumar emphasized that the Karnataka government is actively working to bring back all Kannadigas caught in the disaster.
He said relief efforts are underway to provide relief and support to those affected.