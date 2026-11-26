Police are now investigating, while Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin says Karthikeyan was just responding to a worker's complaint about the officer.

Karthikeyan has also filed his own complaint, claiming the officer was rude.

This is not his first controversy (he was booked in a defamation case in September over remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a protest in Kallakurichi), so all eyes are on what happens next.