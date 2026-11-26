DMK MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan faces charges under harassment law
DMK MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan is facing police charges after allegedly threatening a senior woman officer during a phone call about hiring under the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme.
The incident, which happened on October 18, has led to a case under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
Police probe, Udhayanidhi Stalin defends Karthikeyan
Police are now investigating, while Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin says Karthikeyan was just responding to a worker's complaint about the officer.
Karthikeyan has also filed his own complaint, claiming the officer was rude.
This is not his first controversy (he was booked in a defamation case in September over remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a protest in Kallakurichi), so all eyes are on what happens next.