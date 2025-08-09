DMRC carries over 81.8 lakh passengers on Raksha Bandhan India Aug 09, 2025

On August 8, 2025, Delhi Metro smashed its own record by carrying over 81.8 lakh passengers in just one day—a huge jump driven by Raksha Bandhan travel rush.

To keep things moving smoothly, DMRC rolled out 92 extra train trips that day and lined up even more for the next.