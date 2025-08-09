Next Article
DMRC carries over 81.8 lakh passengers on Raksha Bandhan
On August 8, 2025, Delhi Metro smashed its own record by carrying over 81.8 lakh passengers in just one day—a huge jump driven by Raksha Bandhan travel rush.
To keep things moving smoothly, DMRC rolled out 92 extra train trips that day and lined up even more for the next.
Festival rush
With festival crowds packing stations, DMRC boosted train frequency and stepped up crowd control at busy spots to avoid chaos during peak hours.
This isn't a one-off—daily ridership has been climbing steadily.
Managing the commute
By adapting quickly to demand spikes, DMRC is making sure city commutes stay manageable—even on record-breaking days like this.