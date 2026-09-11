DMRC says Delhi Metro will run normally during BRICS summit
India
Good news for anyone riding the Delhi Metro: trains will run as usual during the big BRICS summit on September 12 and 13, even with global leaders like Putin and Guterres due to arrive later in the day on Friday, 11 September 2026.
DMRC has reassured everyone, saying, "all Metro stations will remain open until further notice," so you won't have to worry about sudden closures.
Delhi traffic police restrict 35+ roads
While metro services are smooth, Delhi traffic police are putting restrictions on over 35 roads from 2pm to 8:30pm to keep things moving for VVIP convoys.
If you're heading out, check DMRC's website or app for updates, stick to the metro when possible, and give yourself extra time, especially if you're traveling near major stations or the airport.