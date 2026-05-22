Meet 'Doctor Bhaiya' Ramchandra Godbole, Padma Shri Recipient From Chhattisgarh

Dr. Ramchandra Godbole has been honored with the Padma Shri for his relentless healthcare service to tribal communities in Chhattisgarh . He shares this prestigious recognition with his wife, Suneeta, who was also chosen for the award. Originally from Satara district in Maharashtra , the couple has been working in the Bastar and Abujhmad regions since 1990, providing free medical care, health awareness, and nutritional support.

Community impact Trust and teamwork Despite being a Naxal-affected region with poor health facilities and education at that time, Godbole and his wife dedicated themselves to serving the tribal population in the state. And they have remained committed to that resolution to this day, though their work often takes them to remote villages that lack basic infrastructure, such as roads and electricity. Through their initiative, "Trust for Health," the couple has been working to raise awareness about health and combat malnutrition.

'Doctor Bhaiya' He is called 'Doctor Bhaiya' by locals Dr. Godbole, an Ayurvedic physician, is affectionately called "Doctor Bhaiya" by villagers who trust him deeply. A Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) graduate, he has treated over one lakh patients in his over 35 years of service. His daily routine includes reaching remote villages in the jungle on foot or with little means to provide treatment. His work goes beyond just providing medicines, as he also educates people about hygiene, nutrition, and healthy living.

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Initiatives 'I have never considered service as a business' The couple also runs several programs in collaboration with the Vanvasi Vikas Samiti (Tribal Development Committee), including the MAAS scheme for malnourished and anemic children. Dr. Godbole once said, "I have never considered service as a business." He added, "The tribal person sitting in front of me is God to me," highlighting his devotion to serving the community.

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Maoist insurgency 'People cooperate with those genuinely willing to help' In a 2020 interview with Livemint, he was asked if the Maoist insurgency and the paramilitary forces in the region created problems. "We can't really discuss these things on the phone," he replied nervously. "But you have to convince them you have no interests beyond offering healthcare facilities. People cooperate with those genuinely willing to help, but that trust has to be established," noted Dr. Godbole.