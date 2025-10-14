Arrested doctor got 10% commission for every Coldrif syrup prescribed 

Dr Praveen Soni, a pediatrician at the government health center in Parasia, Madhya Pradesh , was arrested on October 4 for allegedly prescribing a toxic cough syrup called Coldrif. The syrup is linked to the deaths of 23 children in the state. Reports claim that Dr Soni has confessed to the police that he received a 10% commission from Sresan Pharmaceuticals, which manufactured Coldrif, for every bottle he prescribed.

Toxic ingredient Violation of central government guidelines The cough syrup, manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, allegedly contained high levels of diethylene glycol, a chemical that can cause kidney failure. Despite knowing the risks, Dr Soni continued prescribing Coldrif to children under four years of age after the central government guidelines prohibited prescribing fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines for children under four years of age.

Company closure Company license revoked, ED raids conducted The Tamil Nadu government has since ordered the closure of Sresan Pharmaceuticals and revoked its license. The Enforcement Directorate has also conducted raids at locations associated with the company. Both Dr Soni and Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, are currently in police custody as investigations continue into this case involving alleged medical malpractice and pharmaceutical negligence.

Legal dispute Lawyer disputes commission allegations However, Dr Soni's lawyer, Pawan Kumar Shukla, has disputed the allegations of a 10% commission. He called the confession "fabricated and legally worthless," arguing that drug quality testing is the responsibility of the Drug Controller Department and that Dr Soni only prescribed medicines during treatment. The police report submitted to court states that Dr Soni prescribed Coldrif despite its adverse effects on children, including urinary retention and kidney failure, according to NDTV.