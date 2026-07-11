Doctors warn of leptospirosis risk after Mumbai monsoon floods India Jul 11, 2026

Monsoon floods in Mumbai have led to warnings from doctors of a potential rise in leptospirosis, a bacterial infection you can catch from wading through dirty water.

Fitness coach Aanantaa Sujata Barua shared how she ended up with painful rashes and fever after walking through flooded streets and was given antibiotics, an injection, and medicines for fever.

An 11-year-old girl from Wadala had similar symptoms and was treated at the hospital.

Doctors say early treatment is key for a full recovery.