Doctors warn of leptospirosis risk after Mumbai monsoon floods
Monsoon floods in Mumbai have led to warnings from doctors of a potential rise in leptospirosis, a bacterial infection you can catch from wading through dirty water.
Fitness coach Aanantaa Sujata Barua shared how she ended up with painful rashes and fever after walking through flooded streets and was given antibiotics, an injection, and medicines for fever.
An 11-year-old girl from Wadala had similar symptoms and was treated at the hospital.
Doctors say early treatment is key for a full recovery.
Leptospirosis spread and prevention after floods
Leptospirosis spreads when bacteria from animal waste mix with floodwater and enter your body through cuts or scrapes.
Typical signs include fever, muscle pain, and skin rashes, so if you've been out in floodwater, don't ignore these symptoms.
To protect yourself: wear waterproof shoes, wash feet with soap and clean water, and clean cuts or wounds with antiseptic, and see a doctor quickly if you feel unwell after exposure.
Early action makes all the difference!