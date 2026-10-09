DOL suspends tech firms from perm program, MEA reassures H-1B
India
The US Department of Labor has suspended several technology companies from its green card (PERM) program, saying they're under investigation for possible misuse.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took note but clarified this doesn't affect current H-1B visas or those already working in the US.
so if you're on an H-1B, you're safe for now.
US probes firms' visa use
Major names like Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and more are involved.
The US says these firms have relied heavily on employment-based visas, requesting nearly 3 million foreign workers since 2009, and are now being checked for replacing American workers with foreign hires.
India's MEA highlighted that talent moving between both countries actually boosts innovation and benefits both economies.