Dombivli East son allegedly kills father over sexual exploitation claim
India
A 70-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son in Dombivli East, Thane, after neighbors allegedly told the son that his father had been sexually exploiting his wife.
The confrontation turned violent, and the son allegedly attacked his father with a sharp weapon during a heated argument.
Neighbors detain son, police seize weapon
Neighbors stepped in right away, detaining the son until police arrived.
The accused was arrested on the spot, and police have seized the weapon allegedly used in the attack.
Both men were daily-wage workers living alone since the wife had gone to her hometown.
Police say investigations are ongoing and remind us how dangerous unchecked gossip can be in families.