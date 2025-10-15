Next Article
Dombivli: Non-Marathi woman vendor tries to set herself on fire
India
In Dombivli, Thane, a non-Marathi woman vendor allegedly tried to set herself on fire after a heated argument with Marathi-speaking vendors over festival stall spaces.
The stalls had been officially allotted by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to Marathi vendors, but some non-Marathi vendors refused to move, leading to a tense standoff.
Situation under control now
Bystanders and civic officials acted fast and stopped the woman before she could harm herself. No one was injured.
Police have increased their presence in the area, while KDMC confirmed that the stalls were legally assigned.
The situation is now under control after mediation between both groups.