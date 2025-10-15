Ladakh activist's wife moves SC against husband's detention

Angmo calls police claims about her husband 'witch hunt'

Angmo says she's been under constant watch in Delhi since arriving to seek her husband's release, describing being followed by vehicles as a violation of her rights.

She's also pushing back against police claims that Wangchuk had links to a Pakistani agent, calling the whole situation a "witch hunt" for his activism.

Angmo has even appealed directly to the Prime Minister and President for her husband's release.