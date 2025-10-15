Kids stuck in 12-hour traffic jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway India Oct 15, 2025

On Tuesday, over 500 students and other commuters were stuck for almost 12 hours on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Vasai, thanks to a huge traffic jam caused by road repair detours.

Twelve busses carrying students from Classes 5 to 10 of different schools, along with some college students, returning from a picnic in Virar barely moved for hours, with some kids finally reaching home at 6am on Wednesday.

Local volunteers handed out water and biscuits, and police tried to help, but traffic barely budged.