Kids stuck in 12-hour traffic jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
On Tuesday, over 500 students and other commuters were stuck for almost 12 hours on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Vasai, thanks to a huge traffic jam caused by road repair detours.
Twelve busses carrying students from Classes 5 to 10 of different schools, along with some college students, returning from a picnic in Virar barely moved for hours, with some kids finally reaching home at 6am on Wednesday.
Local volunteers handed out water and biscuits, and police tried to help, but traffic barely budged.
Parents, residents demand better traffic management
Parents and residents weren't happy, blaming the authorities for bad planning and lack of updates during the roadwork.
Many are now demanding better traffic management and clearer communication to avoid these marathon jams in the future.
The whole episode highlights just how tough traffic control can get during repairs in the Mumbai region.