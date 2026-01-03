Next Article
Domestic help arrested for murder of former Punjab Additional AG's husband
India
A longtime domestic helper, Neeraj, has been arrested in Mohali for allegedly killing Ashok Goyal, the wife of former Punjab Additional Advocate General Krishan Kumar Goyal.
The incident happened on December 29 while the family was away.
Police say Neeraj, who worked with the family for over eight years, acted out of greed for cash and gold.
Robbery staged—Confession and search ongoing
After the murder, Neeraj and his accomplices tried to cover it up by faking a robbery scene and stealing 40 tolas of gold plus ₹8.5 lakh in cash.
They escaped using an autorickshaw and a train, but CCTV footage quickly gave them away.
Neeraj confessed when police revisited the crime scene; efforts are still on to catch his partners and recover what was stolen.