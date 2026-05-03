Domesticated elephant breaks chains, kills 1 at Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple
A temple festival at Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple turned tragic when a domesticated elephant broke free at Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple on Friday, May 1, 2026.
The elephant, brought in for blessings, suddenly snapped its chains and charged at people nearby, leaving one person dead and one person injured.
The animal also damaged parked vehicles and uprooted trees before it was finally tranquilized after four tense hours.
Caretaker Pradeep hospitalized, Koodalminikyam caretaker killed
Among those hurt was the elephant's caretaker, Pradeep, who was taken to a hospital.
Just hours later, another similar incident happened at Koodalminikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda: one caretaker lost his life and another is still recovering after an agitated elephant broke loose there too.
These back-to-back incidents are raising tough questions about how elephants are managed during temple events.