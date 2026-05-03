Domesticated elephant breaks chains, kills 1 at Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple

Caretaker Pradeep hospitalized, Koodalminikyam caretaker killed

Among those hurt was the elephant's caretaker, Pradeep, who was taken to a hospital.

Just hours later, another similar incident happened at Koodalminikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda: one caretaker lost his life and another is still recovering after an agitated elephant broke loose there too.

These back-to-back incidents are raising tough questions about how elephants are managed during temple events.