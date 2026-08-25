Donald Trump praises India's 2024 election scale and photo IDs
India
US president Donald Trump just gave a shout-out to India's 2024 elections, especially the scale of the election and the use of photo IDs.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar credited this success to both dedicated election officials and active voters, saying their teamwork made it all happen.
Donald Trump pushes SAVE America Act
Kumar pointed out that more countries are now looking to India for tips on running smooth elections.
The US ambassador also cited India's 646 million voters and said, "President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India's last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!"
Inspired by India's approach, Trump is pushing for stricter voter ID laws back home with the SAVE America Act.