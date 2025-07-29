Next Article
Donors gift Tirupati temple gold conch worth ₹2.4 crore
On July 29, Sudarshan Enterprises from Chennai gifted a golden conch and disc—together weighing about 2.5kg and valued at ₹2.4 crore—to the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.
The temple's management thanked the donors.
Tirupati temple 1 of India's wealthiest
Tirumala's temple isn't just a spiritual hotspot—it's also one of India's wealthiest, with over 11,000kg of gold in its vaults and daily offerings crossing ₹3 crore.
Big donations like this keep coming in: Hyderabad donors recently gave ₹5.6 crore to support pilgrim services, while others have gifted silver lamps or even helmets for staff safety on the busy hills.
For anyone curious about how tradition meets big money (and generosity) in modern India, this story is a great example.