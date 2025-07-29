Donors gift Tirupati temple gold conch worth ₹2.4 crore

Tirupati temple 1 of India's wealthiest

Tirumala's temple isn't just a spiritual hotspot—it's also one of India's wealthiest, with over 11,000kg of gold in its vaults and daily offerings crossing ₹3 crore.

Big donations like this keep coming in: Hyderabad donors recently gave ₹5.6 crore to support pilgrim services, while others have gifted silver lamps or even helmets for staff safety on the busy hills.

For anyone curious about how tradition meets big money (and generosity) in modern India, this story is a great example.