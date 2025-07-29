Next Article
Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar gets a makeover! Details here
Big news from Puri—ASI has officially said there are no secret rooms hiding in the Ratna Bhandar, the famous treasury of the Jagannath temple.
This comes after a detailed radar scan last year, finally putting old rumors to rest.
The treasury is split into two sections, separated by an iron gate, and holds treasures for the temple's deities.
The treasury underwent a major makeover
The Ratna Bhandar just got a major makeover between December 2024 and July 2025—think new flooring, fresh stonework, and upgraded beams.
Even cooler: for the first time in 46 years, experts got inside to check on repairs and inventory.
Thanks to these efforts, this historic spot is looking stronger than ever while keeping its legendary treasures safe.