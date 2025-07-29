Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar gets a makeover! Details here India Jul 29, 2025

Big news from Puri—ASI has officially said there are no secret rooms hiding in the Ratna Bhandar, the famous treasury of the Jagannath temple.

This comes after a detailed radar scan last year, finally putting old rumors to rest.

The treasury is split into two sections, separated by an iron gate, and holds treasures for the temple's deities.