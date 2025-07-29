Air India on crash audit: We'll implement changes, cooperate
Air India just got called out by India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, for 51 safety violations in a July audit. This deep dive came after a deadly Boeing 787 crash.
The main issues? Gaps in pilot training, using simulators that weren't approved, and problems with how crews are scheduled.
The DGCA made it clear these findings aren't directly tied to the recent crash—but they're still serious.
Urgent fixes needed in these areas
The DGCA found seven urgent breaches that need fixing by July 30, and another 44 by August 23.
Some pilots skipped required cockpit checks on Boeing flights, and unapproved simulators were used for tricky airports—one flight even went over its allowed duty hours by two hours.
Crew scheduling also missed staff shortages on international routes, equipment checks were inconsistent, and key supervisor roles were left empty.
Airline says it is taking all this seriously
Air India says it's taking all this seriously and will cooperate fully with regulators.
An airline spokesperson indicated that they are fully cooperating with DGCA and have committed to implementing corrective actions within the timelines provided—so expect some changes soon if you're flying Air India.