Air India on crash audit: We'll implement changes, cooperate India Jul 29, 2025

Air India just got called out by India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, for 51 safety violations in a July audit. This deep dive came after a deadly Boeing 787 crash.

The main issues? Gaps in pilot training, using simulators that weren't approved, and problems with how crews are scheduled.

The DGCA made it clear these findings aren't directly tied to the recent crash—but they're still serious.