Don't fall for fake 5G tower rental scams: Here's warning

What to do if someone offers you a tower installation

If someone approaches you about a 5G tower, double-check their credentials on the official DoT website—only licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Infrastructure Providers (IP-1s) can install towers.

Never pay anything in advance, and if something feels off, report it right away to your local police or DoT field office.

In Mumbai, you can contact the Sr. Deputy Director General's office directly.

Stay alert—don't let scammers cash in on your trust!