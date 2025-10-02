Don't fall for fake 5G tower rental scams: Here's warning
Heads up: The government just warned everyone about scams where people pretend to offer 5G tower installations and promise easy rental money.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TRAI have made it clear—they don't lease properties or give out NOCs for these towers.
Scammers are tricking folks into paying upfront for projects that don't actually exist.
What to do if someone offers you a tower installation
If someone approaches you about a 5G tower, double-check their credentials on the official DoT website—only licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Infrastructure Providers (IP-1s) can install towers.
Never pay anything in advance, and if something feels off, report it right away to your local police or DoT field office.
In Mumbai, you can contact the Sr. Deputy Director General's office directly.
Stay alert—don't let scammers cash in on your trust!