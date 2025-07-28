Dossiers replaced by decisive action, says Singh on Pakistan operation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that "dossiers have been replaced by decisive action" and that the new India is ready to go as far as needed to fight terrorism.
He was speaking about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.
Singh made it clear the operation was paused only after its goals were met, not because of outside pressure.
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor kicked off on May 6-7, 2025, just weeks after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Indian forces struck terror camps in Pakistani Punjab and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using precision weapons, focusing only on terrorist sites while avoiding civilian or military targets.
India achieved its aims, says Singh
Pakistan responded with drone and missile strikes on Indian sites, but India's air defense intercepted them all—no casualties reported.
During the operation, terrorists were neutralized.
When opposition leader Rahul Gandhi asked why the mission stopped, Singh said India paused after achieving its aims but warned they're ready to act again if needed.