Dossiers replaced by decisive action, says Singh on Pakistan operation India Jul 28, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that "dossiers have been replaced by decisive action" and that the new India is ready to go as far as needed to fight terrorism.

He was speaking about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.

Singh made it clear the operation was paused only after its goals were met, not because of outside pressure.