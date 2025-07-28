How US warned India about Pakistan's May 9 attack
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just shared that the US tipped off Prime Minister Modi about a possible major attack from Pakistan on May 9.
The heads-up came straight from US Vice President JD Vance.
That same night, Pakistan did launch an assault—but Indian forces stopped it in its tracks with Operation Sindoor.
'India has also paused Indus Waters Treaty...'
This close call shows how important US-India teamwork is for stopping threats before they happen.
After a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, India also hit pause on the Indus Waters Treaty to pressure Pakistan into ending support for cross-border terrorism.
By going public with these moves, India is making it clear: they're using both diplomacy and smart defense to keep things calm and push back against terrorism—without letting things spiral out of control.