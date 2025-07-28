How US warned India about Pakistan's May 9 attack

'India has also paused Indus Waters Treaty...'

This close call shows how important US-India teamwork is for stopping threats before they happen.

After a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, India also hit pause on the Indus Waters Treaty to pressure Pakistan into ending support for cross-border terrorism.

By going public with these moves, India is making it clear: they're using both diplomacy and smart defense to keep things calm and push back against terrorism—without letting things spiral out of control.