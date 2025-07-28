Mumbai to Sabarmati in 2 hours: Bullet train's progress so far

Project cost, timeline, and stations

The project comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1.08 lakh crore, and nearly ₹79,000 crore has already been spent as of June 2025.

There will be 12 stations along the route—including stops at Thane, Surat, Vadodara, and more—with the Vapi to Sabarmati section set to open by December 2027.

The full line should be ready by December 2029 if all goes as planned.