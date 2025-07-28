Next Article
Mumbai to Sabarmati in 2 hours: Bullet train's progress so far
India's first bullet train is picking up speed—literally.
The team just finished digging a massive 21km tunnel between Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata, including a 7km stretch under Thane Creek (yep, underwater!).
Once it's done, the high-speed rail will provide faster travel between Mumbai and Sabarmati.
Project cost, timeline, and stations
The project comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1.08 lakh crore, and nearly ₹79,000 crore has already been spent as of June 2025.
There will be 12 stations along the route—including stops at Thane, Surat, Vadodara, and more—with the Vapi to Sabarmati section set to open by December 2027.
The full line should be ready by December 2029 if all goes as planned.