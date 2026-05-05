Double-decker bus crashes into truck on Ganga Expressway, 27 injured
India
A double-decker bus carrying about 50 people crashed into a truck on the Ganga Expressway in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.
27 passengers were hurt (some seriously) and have been sent to hospitals for treatment.
The bus was headed from Ludhiana to Bangarmau in Hardoi.
Dr Tarun Pathak suspects driver dozed
The crash took place near Chandoi village, close to the Budaun-Sambhal district border.
According to Dr. Tarun Pathak, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
Passenger Rama Devi confirmed there were around 50 travelers on board.
Police are investigating and making sure everyone else gets home safely, while injured passengers are being treated at local and district hospitals.