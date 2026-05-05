Double-decker bus crashes into truck on Ganga Expressway, 27 injured

Dr Tarun Pathak suspects driver dozed

The crash took place near Chandoi village, close to the Budaun-Sambhal district border.

According to Dr. Tarun Pathak, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Passenger Rama Devi confirmed there were around 50 travelers on board.

Police are investigating and making sure everyone else gets home safely, while injured passengers are being treated at local and district hospitals.