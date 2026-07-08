Double-decker Varanasi-Delhi bus crash near Etawah kills 2, injures 27
India
A double-decker bus heading from Varanasi to Delhi crashed into a parked truck on Wednesday near Etawah's ITI overbridge.
Sadly, the bus driver, Prem, 35, and conductor, Deepak, 21, lost their lives.
Out of 45 passengers, 27 were hurt and quickly taken to the district hospital.
Police say driver may have dozed
Rescue teams had to cut through the wrecked cabin to recover the driver and conductor.
Police say the truck was left there after an earlier accident, and initial findings suggest the bus driver may have dozed off at the wheel.
Traffic on this busy highway is now back to normal as officials continue their investigation.