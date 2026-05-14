Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora sues Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
India
Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora, an AAP MLA and head of the party's Punjab women's wing, has filed a defamation case against Rajya Sabha member from Delhi Swati Maliwal.
This comes after Maliwal allegedly called Punjab's AAP MLAs bhed bakri (sheep and goats) on X.
The case is set for a hearing on May 19 in Moga court.
Arora defends Punjab AAP MLAs
Arora defended her fellow MLAs, saying, "We are not sheep and goats but highly qualified and elected members of the Punjab Assembly."
She highlighted that many are doctors, lawyers, and educators, and stressed they're elected, "We are not nominated but elected members of the Punjab Assembly."
Arora criticized Maliwal's remarks as damaging to their reputation and political standards.