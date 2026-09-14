Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue vandalized in Lalahat for 3rd time
India
For the third time in three years, someone vandalized Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue in Lalahat village, Uttar Pradesh.
Locals discovered the damage early Monday and quickly gathered to demand action.
Some parts of the statue installed outside the village were found damaged, and officials say they will conduct a fair investigation.
Lalahat police promise action, probe CCTV
Police have been stationed in Lalahat to keep things calm while they look into what happened.
The top police official made it clear that any negligence will not be ignored and promised strict action against those involved.
Villagers are asking for quick repairs to the statue and better security so this does not happen again.
The investigation is focusing on local activity and CCTV footage to track down suspects.