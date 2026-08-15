Dr. Jitendra Singh leads Tiranga Yatra to Kathua Zero Line
A day before Independence Day, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh led a spirited Tiranga Yatra right up to the Zero Line in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.
The march, held in Bobiya village near the Indo-Pak border, was all about celebrating unity and national pride.
Dr. Singh gave a heartfelt shout-out to the Border Security Force (BSF) for keeping things peaceful in an area that's seen its share of tension.
Dr. Singh lauds BSF, cites development
Dr. Singh also highlighted how the BSF has stepped up beyond security (like helping out during recent floods) and was briefed about BSF's "Smart Border" reinforcement starting from this sector.
He tied the event to PM Modi's push for more citizen involvement and patriotism, and pointed out how Kathua and Jammu have really grown since 2014 with better roads, healthcare, education, and industry making a real difference locally.