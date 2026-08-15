Dr. Jitendra Singh leads Tiranga Yatra to Kathua Zero Line

A day before Independence Day, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh led a spirited Tiranga Yatra right up to the Zero Line in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

The march, held in Bobiya village near the Indo-Pak border, was all about celebrating unity and national pride.

Dr. Singh gave a heartfelt shout-out to the Border Security Force (BSF) for keeping things peaceful in an area that's seen its share of tension.