Dr. Kanike Priyanka buried in Eklaspur after road rage crash
Dr. Kanike Priyanka, who was pursuing MD in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology (DVL) at GSL Medical College, was laid to rest in her home village of Eklaspur after losing her life in a road-rage crash.
The funeral brought together heartbroken family, friends, and neighbors, all mourning the loss of someone with so much ahead of her.
Accused charged in Kanike Priyanka crash
Priyanka was pursuing her MD in dermatology when a car, allegedly driven by drunk individuals, hit her two-wheeler near a mall on August 3.
She suffered severe head injuries and was declared brain dead days later.
The accused have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder."
Doctors' groups are calling for swift justice, urging authorities to secure evidence and ensure those responsible are held fully accountable.