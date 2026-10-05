Dr. Komati Srijana found dead in a Hyderabad hotel
India
Dr. Komati Srijana, a 27-year-old pediatric postgraduate student, was found dead in a Hyderabad hotel on Friday, October 2, 2026.
She came to Hyderabad on September 30 after Ravi Kumar asked her to return a gold chain.
When she stopped responding to calls and her phone was switched off, her friends reached out to her family, who then reported her missing.
Ravi Kumar missing, police review CCTV
Ravi Kumar checked out of the hotel the next day and hasn't been seen since; his phone is switched off and police can't reach him.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and gathering evidence from the scene while waiting for autopsy results (no visible injuries were found).
The police say they're working hard to figure out what happened and bring some answers for Srijana's family.