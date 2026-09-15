DRDO's Kaveri project leaves India reliant on foreign engines

India has spent 40 years trying to build its own fighter jet engine, but it still relies on foreign technology.

The Kaveri project, proposed by DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bengaluru back in 1986, aimed to power the Tejas aircraft with an Indian-made engine.

When the Kaveri couldn't deliver enough thrust, India had to switch to U.S.-made General Electric engines instead.