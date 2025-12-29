DRDO's Pinaka LRGR 120: India's rocket game changer
India's DRDO just pulled off the first successful test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) at Chandipur.
Developed by ARDE in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, this rocket checked every box in its debut flight and signals a big leap for Indian defense tech.
What makes Pinaka LRGR 120 special?
This new rocket can hit targets up to 120km away—an upgrade from the older version's 90km.
It carries a hefty 250kg payload, uses high-tech navigation for sharp accuracy (within 10 meters), and can launch a dozen rockets in under a minute, covering huge areas fast.
Why should you care?
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called it a "game changer," and DRDO chief Dr. Samir V Kamat gave a heartfelt shoutout to everyone involved.
With this upgrade, India gets more powerful border defenses without needing brand-new launchers—making it smarter and more cost-effective as tensions run high.