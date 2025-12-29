DRDO's Pinaka LRGR 120: India's rocket game changer India Dec 29, 2025

India's DRDO just pulled off the first successful test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) at Chandipur.

Developed by ARDE in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, this rocket checked every box in its debut flight and signals a big leap for Indian defense tech.