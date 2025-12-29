PM Modi opens Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow
Rashtra Prerna Sthal, a massive new memorial in Lucknow, was officially opened by PM Modi on December 25.
Dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the 65-acre site also features huge statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya.
There's a lotus-shaped museum with digital galleries telling India's story—and after some final cleaning, limited public entry started on the Monday following the inauguration.
Why does this matter?
It's not just another monument—this spot used to be a garbage dump and is now a place celebrating national icons and history.
Built at a cost of ₹230 crore, it's already drawing crowds and adding something fresh to Lucknow's vibe.
Management is funded by government grants and ticket sales (though entry is free for now), with an official committee making sure everything runs smoothly.