Next Article
Haryana: Kashmiri vendors face harassment, police step in
India
Videos from Haryana have surfaced showing Kashmiri street vendors being harassed—one was reportedly threatened and asked to chant "Vande Matram" in Kaithal.
The incident caught attention after Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, shared it online and urged authorities to act.
Police respond, investigations underway
Haryana police have filed an FIR for the Kaithal case and are working to identify the suspect.
In a similar Fatehabad incident, local police stepped in after a vendor was pressured to chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."
Officers counseled the man involved and advised the vendor on filing a formal complaint so legal action can follow.