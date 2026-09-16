DRI and Assam Rifles seize 109.2kg Yaba worth ₹327cr
India
Assam just saw one of its biggest drug busts ever: officials from the DRI and Assam Rifles found 109.2kg of Yaba tablets near the Assam-Mizoram border, worth a massive ₹327 crore.
The raid happened between September 15 and 16 and led to one arrest, making headlines as a major win against drug trafficking.
Himanta Biswa Sarma plans rehab centers
The operation took place in Ramnathpur, where authorities uncovered 546 packets of Yaba tablets.
This bust follows another big seizure last month, signaling that drug routes are shifting through Assam.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the fight isn't over. He's pushing for more action and plans to open government rehab centers to help those affected by addiction.