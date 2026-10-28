DRI finds ₹2.76cr gold under shoe, arrests 2 in Barabanki
India
DRI officers just caught 1.996kg of foreign-origin gold, worth about ₹2.76 crore, hidden under a passenger's shoe on a Delhi-bound bus in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.
The two people arrested had reportedly smuggled the gold in from Nepal and tried to cover their tracks with fake names.
DRI seizes 16.47kg gold valued ₹24cr
This bust is part of DRI's bigger push to stop gold smuggling, especially as election activity picks up in Uttar Pradesh.
Since January, they've seized 16.47kg of illegal gold (valued at around ₹24 crore) across 10 cases statewide, leading to 12 arrests.
The agency says it's intensified surveillance.