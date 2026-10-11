DRI seizes ₹8.98cr gold near Visakhapatnam smuggled from Bangladesh
India
The DRI just seized about 5.832kg of gold, worth a whopping ₹8.98 crore, near Visakhapatnam.
Acting on a tip, officers stopped a car headed from Kolkata to Hyderabad and found the gold stashed under the front seat.
Turns out, it was smuggled in from across the India-Bangladesh border.
Two arrested, DRI probes kingpin
Two people were arrested and are now in judicial custody while investigators dig deeper into where the gold came from and who else might be involved.
The DRI says detailed investigation is on into the origin and destination of the seized gold, and the kingpin of the racket.