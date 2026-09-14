DRI stops over 362 mt Pakistani dates smuggled into India
India
India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just stopped more than 362 MT of Pakistani dry dates from sneaking into the country.
The shipment, disguised as UAE goods to dodge the import ban effective May 2, 2025, was caught in Nashik.
Turns out, the goods were routed through entities operated by Pakistani nationals.
DRI checks 13 containers at Ambad
The dry dates were shipped from Karachi, then rerouted through the UAE and declared as UAE-origin goods before being intercepted at CFS Ambad, Nashik.
DRI officers, acting on a tip, checked 13 containers at Ambad and uncovered the scheme.
This crackdown is part of Operation Deep Manifest, which aims to stop banned goods from slipping into India using third-country routing.