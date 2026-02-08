Driver dies after truck plunges into sea at Chennai Port
India
A heartbreaking accident happened on Thursday at Chennai Port, where a trailer truck drove off the edge and into the sea, leading to the death of its 35-year-old driver, Mariappan from Kovilpatti.
He was in town to pick up a container for Thoothukudi but didn't return as expected, which set off a search by authorities.
Driver may have taken wrong turn inside port
Early findings suggest Mariappan may have accidentally taken a wrong turn inside the port before his truck plunged into the water.
Police and port teams quickly launched a search, eventually recovering both him and his vehicle.
The Royapuram police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.