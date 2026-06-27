Driver taken to hospital after milk tanker overturns near Kotputli
India
A milk tanker overturned near Kotputli on the busy Delhi-Jaipur highway, spilling thousands of liters of milk across the road.
The driver was injured but quickly helped by passersby and taken to a nearby hospital.
Locals collect spilled milk, investigation underway
As news spread, locals showed up with buckets and bottles to collect the spilled milk.
Videos captured people filling up whatever they could find.
The scene caused some traffic jams until police and officials stepped in to manage the crowd and start clearing the tanker.
An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.