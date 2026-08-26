Drivers given 3 months extra to complete Marathi training
Drivers who had not yet complied with their required Marathi language training just got three extra months to finish it.
The original deadline was August 15, but now they have until mid-November.
Even with the extension, enforcement by the Regional Transport Offices will continue, and anyone who doesn't pass the spot language test conducted by flying squads will need to enroll in training workshops organized by the transport authorities.
Only 1.65L signed up for training
The move comes after protests and because fewer drivers than expected signed up, only 1.65 lakh drivers had signed up.
To help more drivers join in, the training centers have been identified in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Nalasopara, Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai.
Minister Pratap Sarnaik said badges will not be canceled during this period, but action to cancel a badge could be taken as per the law if drivers refuse to learn Marathi even after the extended period.
Mumbai Autorickshaw-Taximen's Union president and BJP leader Shashank Rao said they will also help run the Marathi training for drivers.