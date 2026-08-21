Maharashtra: Over 1,200 drivers fail mandatory Marathi language test
What's the story
A statewide drive in Maharashtra has found that over 1,200 taxi and autorickshaw drivers failed a mandatory Marathi language test, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said. The exercise was launched by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state to ensure effective communication between drivers and passengers. On the first day itself, 8,217 drivers were tested, with 1,268 of them receiving show-cause notices for not meeting the language requirement.
Regional breakdown
Over 600 drivers issued notices in MMR
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 3,995 drivers were tested, and 604 were issued notices for failing to answer basic Marathi questions.
The tests are not aimed at advanced fluency but rather basic conversational skills.
An RTO officer clarified that "the process is very simple," with a list of 15 to 16 questions based on which we are analyzing whether the driver knows Marathi.
Training challenges
Drivers express concerns over language training
Many drivers who received notices have expressed their concerns over the language training.
Taxi driver Arvind Mourya, despite attending classes, said he wasn't confident speaking Marathi. He plans to take online classes and hopes to improve in a month.
Another driver, Iqbal Ahmed, couldn't attend sessions due to his work schedule but is now determined to learn after receiving the notice.
Training program
Driver training program lasted for 105 days
Before the crackdown, the Maharashtra government had conducted a 105-day Marathi language training program from May 1.
The initiative covered 59 RTOs and nearly 1.25 lakh drivers in practical conversations required during daily work.
However, around 7,750 drivers failed the assessment while more than 14,000 didn't complete the training.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said flying squads will continue checking until September 30 across Maharashtra.