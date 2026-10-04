Drone spotted near Coimbatore International Airport prompts security probe
India
A drone was spotted near Coimbatore International Airport's boundary wall on October 1 (Thursday).
Central Industrial Security Force personnel examined the device and reported it to higher officials and airport authorities, and the airport's chief security officer lodged a complaint at the Peelamedu station, kicking off an official investigation.
Police register case, drone likely toy
Police registered a case under public-safety and restricted-area laws.
Early checks suggest it might just be a toy drone flown by local kids who didn't realize the area was off-limits.
Thankfully, the drone had no cameras or microphones, so no major security worries, but authorities are still looking into how it got so close to the airport.