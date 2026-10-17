Drought fears spur rice buying in Pune as prices rise

Farmers are anxious about lower yields if the rains don't pick up, which could push prices even higher.

Trader C. R. Chaudhary says prices jumped ₹10 to ₹15 just this past week.

Shoppers like Pratik Tamhane and Roopali Gaikwad are buying extra now to avoid paying more later.

The situation is still uncertain since it all depends on how much rain comes and how much new stock arrives.