Drought fears spur rice buying in Pune as prices rise
India
People in Pune are stocking up on rice at places like Market Yard and D-Mart as fears of drought and price hikes set in.
With not enough rain this season, premium Ambemohor rice now costs ₹180 to ₹200 per kg, and Indrayani is around ₹65 per kg, making a regular grocery run feel a lot pricier than usual.
Farmers fear lower yields impacting prices
Farmers are anxious about lower yields if the rains don't pick up, which could push prices even higher.
Trader C. R. Chaudhary says prices jumped ₹10 to ₹15 just this past week.
Shoppers like Pratik Tamhane and Roopali Gaikwad are buying extra now to avoid paying more later.
The situation is still uncertain since it all depends on how much rain comes and how much new stock arrives.