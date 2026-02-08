Drunk driver found with ID of senior Mumbai cop India Feb 08, 2026

A police-marked Toyota Innova crashed into several vehicles near Karave village, Navi Mumbai. The driver was reportedly drunk, and while cars were damaged, no one was hurt.

Locals confronted the driver at the scene. Things got weirder when a Mumbai Police ID card for Senior Inspector Arun Baban Pokharkar turned up in the car—but police say the driver didn't look like him, so now they're digging into whether the ID or car was stolen or misused.