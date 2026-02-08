Drunk driver found with ID of senior Mumbai cop
India
A police-marked Toyota Innova crashed into several vehicles near Karave village, Navi Mumbai. The driver was reportedly drunk, and while cars were damaged, no one was hurt.
Locals confronted the driver at the scene. Things got weirder when a Mumbai Police ID card for Senior Inspector Arun Baban Pokharkar turned up in the car—but police say the driver didn't look like him, so now they're digging into whether the ID or car was stolen or misused.
Young woman dies after being injected by fake doctor
In a separate case, 21-year-old Prachiti Bhuvad died after being injected by someone pretending to be a doctor in Navi Mumbai.
Both incidents are under investigation as police try to piece together what really happened.