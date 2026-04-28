Drunk man atop Pimpri-Chinchwad high tension tower sparks hours-long rescue

Pimpri-Chinchwad rescue led by Rushikesh Chipade

Fire Officer Rushikesh Chipade led a two-phase operation: first, firefighters climbed up to secure a safety line so he wouldn't fall. Next, an aerial ladder was used to bring him down safely.

The whole scene drew big crowds but was kept under control by officials.

Afterward, police took the man for a medical check and are now looking into how he managed to access such a restricted area in the first place.